By DAVID GRAVELY

Change is not always a bad thing, especially when that change involves growth. That’s the case for Dublin American Legion Post 58 as they announce the opening of their new post headquarters and an open house Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The new post headquarters will be located on the first floor of the Henry Clay Lodge #280, located at 408 E. Main Street in Dublin, directly beside the Dublin United Methodist Church.

The Henry Clay Lodge donated the use of the space to the American Legion Post, which will be used as their post headquarters. Planning for the project began in September. Renovations and improvements to the facility began shortly after that. The members of the American Legion Post provided most of the funding and manpower for the project.

The American Legion is a nonprofit national Veterans Service Organization first chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919. The organization is committed to mentoring youth and the sponsorship of wholesome programs in communities. They advocate for patriotism and honor, promote strong national security and continued devotion to fellow service members and Veterans.

There are currently 12,806 American Legion Posts located around the world. In 2018 the Legion fundraising efforts provided $1,490,885 for VA hospitals, $1,040,889 to “Legacy Scholarships,” $1,058,573 to other charities and established a $679,348 emergency fund. They established a $107,695 Endowment Fund, gave $3,948,732 for community service projects and provided $3,146,218 in emergency aid. The group also gave $874,533 in support of American Troops.

Altogether, the American Legion volunteered 3,886,228 hours to community service projects and 459,948 hours to projects in support of American Troops. Events supported nationally by the Legion include Flag Day events, Fourth of July celebrations, Get Out the Vote, Memorial Day ceremonies and Veterans Day ceremonies.

The American Legion is also involved with American Legion Post baseball teams, the Boys State Program, oratorical, scholarships, scouting and shooting sports. The Legion is actively involved in many school assistance projects, conducts blood drives, assists with Veterans employment and provides family support.

Locally, the Dublin post is active annually in the July 4 celebrations, the Christmas parade in Dublin, provides flag presentations and Honor Guard ceremonies at schools and most importantly at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The Post was involved as the Honor Guard at the funeral of Adrian Cronauer, made famous in the movie “Good Morning Vietnam” which starred Robin Williams. The Post was recently presented a grant in Cronauers’ name on behalf of his family.

The Dublin Post holds a monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. They held their first meeting at their new home Thursday, Jan. 3.

The open house for the new American Legion Post 58 headquarters will take place Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 4-6 p.m. The members and spouses of the Post will be on hand to welcome visitors. For more information, contact Adjutant Emil Moldovan at 540-674-0684.

