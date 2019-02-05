Donation of gift-filled shoeboxes continues

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley citizens continued to support Operation Christmas Child this past holiday season by contributing more than 18,000 gift-filled shoeboxes to the Samaritan’s Purse program.

Carl Staats, area coordinator with OCC NRV, said 18,196 shoeboxes from 10 drop-off locations passed through Pulaski en route to the Charlotte processing center during National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19, 2018. The shoeboxes were collected in Blacksburg, Fairlawn, Floyd, Galax, Hillsville, Pembroke, Wytheville, Christiansburg, Marion and Pulaski.

Staats said he can’t say for sure how many of those were contributed by Pulaski County citizens, but 3,448 were dropped off at one of the county’s two collection points: Pulaski Church of God.

Each year, Samaritan’s Purse collects gift-filled shoeboxes prepared by citizens and distributes them to overseas children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The mission is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way and spread the word of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world.

OCC surpassed its goal of collecting 17,616 shoeboxes in the New River Valley region. During the program’s 25 years, 157 million shoeboxes have been distributed to boys and girls in more than 160 countries.

