Donald Paul Gessner

Sept. 6, 1955-Feb. 7, 2019

Donald Paul Gessner, 63, of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Don had a great love for the outdoors and animals. He was the sweetest and kindest soul and he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gessner, and mother, Doris Burns.

Survivors include his devoted friend and caregiver and her daughter, Lori Atkins and Kendall of Radford, Va.; good friend, Charlotte Beasley of Radford, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mark Farren of Virginia Beach, Va.; half-sister, Ronnette Stacheliski of Illinois; special family, Romenta A. Burress, and Wesley and Betty Scott; godson, Roger Scott, and a host of cousins and friends.

Friends are gathering 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services begin at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Don Smith and the Rev. Joe Walker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to American Cancer Society or Central UM Church, 803 Wadsworth St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Gessner family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 11, 2019.

Comments

comments