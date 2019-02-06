Domestic report leads to multiple charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Roanoke man is being held without bond on multiple charges following an alleged domestic assault in Radford.

Antonio Lee Franklin, 35, was arrested after Radford City police responded to a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a citizen called to report a domestic assault.

Franklin is alleged to have physically assaulted and sexually abused a female, then kept her from leaving the scene or calling for assistance, police spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said in a press release.

Franklin is charged with aggravated assault, abduction, sexual battery, petit larceny, preventing access to emergency services and destruction of property.

