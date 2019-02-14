Dining out Feb. 26 can help homeless

Jessica found herself homeless after spending time in jail and doubling-up with family for a short time. When staying with family fell through, her probation officer told her about To Our House.

For eight seasons, To Our House (TOH) had served single, homeless men. Determining that the need was present, TOH opened its doors to single, homeless women when its ninth sheltering season began in November.

On the third night of season nine, Jessica became the first woman to participate in the program, which serves Pulaski County and the rest of the New River Valley. Citizens have a chance to help support the nonprofit service Feb. 26 by dining out as select restaurants in Radford, Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Jessica was nervous about coming into the TOH shelter, but the hospitality of volunteers, staff, and other guests helped her feel comfortable almost immediately. One of the most valuable parts of her experience was the bond that she created with many of the guests, especially with those who were with her over that very first week.

Informed she was the first female guest and asked to let staff know of any needs they had not anticipated for women, everyone was amused an obvious item, a hairbrush, had been overlooked.

With her basic survival needs provided by TOH and a cell phone and work clothes provided by VA Cares, Jessica was able to focus on developing a more sustainable future for herself. Finding immediate employment, Jessica was also able to secure permanent housing and was assisted with her first month’s rent through the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.

Through her connections with participating church volunteers and vouchers from the MCEAP Thrift Store and YMCA Thrift Store, she was able to secure much needed furniture and household items.

When entering the TOH program, Jessica was surprised to learn about the number of people who, like her, were facing homelessness. According to Carol Johnson, TOH program coordinator, guests over past seasons have lived in cars, slept in tents, hiked the Appalachian Trail, stayed in other shelters, or doubled up on a friend’s couch.

“We provide emergency shelter during the coldest weather, and then work to provide connections to more permanent housing and a source of income if needed. Jessica has now reached both of those goals, and also connected three other guests to jobs opportunities,” Johnson said.

Though she has now moved into housing and no longer needs the services of TOH, Jessica says she has good memories of TOH, especially the amazing food provided by volunteers and the friendships she has developed.

To Our House sets up cots with warm blankets and pillows and transports a maximum of 14 homeless guests to 16 local churches over a 21-week sheltering season from November through March. Other partnering churches and community service organizations provide hot meals.

Over the past eight seasons, more than 27,000 meals have been served, engaging over 1,000 volunteers each season. A total of 317 guests have sheltered with TOH since its inception, with 110 guests finding more permanent housing and 67 garnering employment.

“We’ve been running at capacity of 14 guests almost since the season started,” said Morris Fleischer, pastor at Newport-Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church and volunteer president of TOH policy council. “Our homeless guests were housed and fed even during the recent snow and ice storms. We are so thankful for the amazing volunteers and faith-based partners who make sure our region’s homeless men and women have a warm bed, meal and support.”

Over 50 local churches and community service organizations across the New River Valley assist TOH each year. “All the To Our House faith-based organizations may not see eye to eye about religion, but we all come together for this,” said Don Waite, key volunteer at Christiansburg’s Our Savior Lutheran Church, which has hosted To Our House for eight years. “This is one of the greatest programs.” Waite volunteers on the program’s policy council.

“Every time we do it, the guests thank us for what we are doing,” he added. There hasn’t been a single time that I haven’t been thanked.”

The goal of TOH is to provide winter shelter for single, homeless men and women in the NRV and connect them with resources that lead to employment, housing, and personal economic stability. So far this season, TOH has served 38 unique guests with seven finding employment and thirteen moving into more permanent housing.

A United Way agency, TOH was founded after the death of a Blacksburg homeless man, Teddy O. Henderson (TOH), to fill a need for emergency shelter for men in the New River Valley.

To support TOH’s efforts, participate in “Dining Out for Shelter,” a TOH fundraising event being held at 11 participating restaurants Feb. 26. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales for the day, or during a specified time, to TOH.

Participating restaurants are:

• Blacksburg: Bollo’s Café & Bakery; Gillie’s; Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro; The Cellar Restaurant; Zoë’s Kitchen (5-9 p.m.).

• Christiansburg: Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant.

• Radford: Brick House Pizza; El Charro Mexican Grill (5-10 p.m.); Radford Coffee Company; Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria; Sharkey’s Wing & Rib Joint.

TOH is a program of New River Community Action. Established in 1965, NRCA assists the community’s most vulnerable residents, including the homeless, ex-offenders and struggling families. A variety of services are offered to promote self-sufficiency and improve the lives of over 10,000 individuals each year.

Programs focus on basic human needs, school readiness, employment, and economic literacy.

For more information about how to support TOH, visit www.toourhouse.org or contact toourhousenrv@gmail.com or (540) 382-6186.

