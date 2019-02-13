Departure rocks Pulaski Theatre

David Gravely/SWT

A sold-out crowd gathered at the Pulaski Theatre to enjoy the musical stylings of Departure, the Journey Tribute Band from Atlanta, Georgia. The band took the stage for two sets that lasted almost well over two hours, giving the audience an incredible, high-energy stage show that featured many of Journey’s greatest hits. In this photo, lead singer Brian Williams hits one of many high notes he belted out. For more photos from the show, be sure to see page B4.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2019.

