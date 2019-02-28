David Earl Peck

David Earl Peck, age 61, of Draper, Va., died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1957, in Charleston, W.Va., and was the son of the late Virginia Elizabeth Ingram Peck and Louis Nolen Peck. David, for some time, attended Cross Walk Church in Wytheville, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Violet Welch, and daughter, Courtney Brown.

He is survived by a son, Brooks Peck of Baltimore, Md.; a brother, Larry Peck of Port Orange, Fla.; sisters, Pat McKinniss of Port Orange, Fla. and Pataskala, Ohio, Kathy Nipper (Larry) of Draper, Va., Fay Legg (Roger) of Deland, Fla., Brenda Knapp (Ray) of Barboursville, W.Va., Linda Carr (Wayne) of Deland, Fla., and Bonnie Chandler (Jim) of Alexandria, Ohio and Deland, Fla., along with five grandchildren.

Funeral services are Friday, March 1, 2019, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Akers, the Rev. Randal Jones and the Rev. J.B. Shelton officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens.

The family is receiving friends Friday, noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

