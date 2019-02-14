Cupid stricken: Hagan surprises wife with home of childhood fascination

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When Judy Hall attended kindergarten in the Dobbins residence on Prospect Avenue in Pulaski in the 1950s-60s she often played in the yard of Idyllbrook, a three-story home across the street.

“I was so intimidated by the house and how big it was. I was five, so it looked three times bigger than it does now. It was gigantic. I’d play in the yard, but I didn’t dare knock on the door to ask permission even though they (the Hensel Eckman family) were kind people,” Judy said.

“I always thought it was absolutely beautiful. I just knew he (Eckman) had a chauffer to drive him around and it was on one of the biggest lots in Pulaski,” she added. The home, constructed in 1890, was one of the town’s first.

Today, Judy is Judy Hall Hagan, and she lives in that home at the intersection of Prospect and Washington avenues. How she came to live in the home of her childhood fascination is an appropriate story for Valentine’s Day. Judy and David Hagan will soon celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Judy grew up on 15th Street in northwest Pulaski, several blocks from Idyllbrook. Each weekday her mother would walk her half way to and from kindergarten. “I could have walked by myself and been OK back then, but she would walk half way so I wouldn’t have to be alone,” she said.

Judy spent 21 years in her 15th Street home, attending Northwood Elementary, Central, Pulaski High School (Class of 1974), New River Community College and what was then Radford College, strictly a teaching school.

She met David Hagan, who was in the Air Force, through her brother and Hagan’s father.

“I wasn’t really sure I wanted to marry David,” she said, explaining that she was a senior at Radford and wasn’t sure she was ready to give up dating. However, her mother had other ideas. She used to tell Judy she was praying God would keep David in Judy’s life so he could take care of her and she wouldn’t have to worry about Judy.

Now, most people know finances have been good for David, but it wasn’t always that way. When they first got married in 1979, Judy said they ate “beans and beans and more beans” and when they would drive to Pulaski to visit her mother they’d sometimes have to borrow $5 for gas to get back home.

After getting out of the military, David earned his money by selling cars and it was his decision to go to work for Lou Shelor that helped him get where he is today.

Hagan started work at Statum Chevrolet in Salem and they lived in an apartment across from Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem.

One day Shelor approached David and asked him to come to work selling cars in Montgomery County. “He told David he would let him manage the dealership and if he sold 21 cars a month he’d get a bonus,” Judy said.

“I looked at him and he looked at me. We knew he would be getting that bonus,” she said, noting David could sell 21 cars a day.

When they moved to Montgomery County they lived in a small two-bedroom house near the river in Elliston. That’s where their first child was born. Their children were almost through grade school when they decided to move to Riner.

Judy said they had a beautiful house in Riner, but it has been sold and Idyllbrook is the home she plans to live out the rest of her days.

That brings us to Judy’s unexpected return to her hometown.

She and David met family at Al’s on First in Pulaski for lunch one day. After they finished eating, David told her he wanted to show her a house.

“Everyone knew but me,” she said of the surprise that was to come. “I knew there was a house on Prospect that was for sale, but it was farther down the street. I asked David about it, but he didn’t say anything.”

But David drove her to Idyllbrook. “I asked him if he had the key so we could go inside and look and he told me, ‘I’m going to give you the key. I bought it.’

“I was surely shocked. He told me not to say anything mushy, but I kissed the top of his bald head, his cheeks and his nose. I looked at him and told him, ‘you’ve been kissed for life,’” she added.

Having spent 25 years in the antique business, and intrigued with the Queen Anne period, Judy said she wondered how she would be able to live in a house with so much history — being one of the first houses built in the area.

But being a descendent of Mary Draper Ingles probably helped. She discovered only a few years ago that Ingles was her great-great grandmother.

Plus, Judy worked for the historical society in Christiansburg before moving to Pulaski, so she was all about keeping the house as authentic as possible to its original construction.

Judy says David is a “tearer downer and fixer upper,” but they compromised enough to make each of them happy. “It’s a little bit new and a lot old,” she said of Idyllbrook after its nearly three-year renovation. Primary changes included wallpaper.

David also purchased her home place on 15th Street when her mother had to move into a retirement community. Now, Judy’s brother lives in the childhood home.

“David’s been very good to me and taken care of me most all my life,” Judy said. “Most of my life he’s outdone himself to take care of me.”

She says David is a good person and good to everyone, including his employees. “He’s also driven and a perfectionist to some degree,” she noted.

As if buying the home of her childhood dreams wasn’t enough, David surprised her with another gift at Christmas. He presented her with the deed to Idyllbrook, with her name on the title.

