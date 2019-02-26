Couple displaced by early-morning fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An early Monday residential fire in Pulaski displaced a couple from their home.

Greg DeHart, Captain of Pulaski Fire Department, said the department responded to the fire on Fourth Street S.E. just before 3 a.m. The first units arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the second floor.

Everyone was safely out of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene. DeHart said the fire was contained to one bedroom, where it originated, but the couple who live there had to be relocated by American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Draper Volunteer Fire Department assisted Pulaski firefighters. The scene was cleared after about two-and-a-half hours.

