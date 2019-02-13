Cougars win, advance to regions

Covington – Playing their 22nd regular season game against Alleghany High School, the Pulaski County Cougar boys basketball team defeated the Mountaineers 73-61 in Covington Monday.

The Cougars got 16 points off the bench from Hayden Gray, 15 from senior Benjamin Poe and 11 from fellow senior Justin Roberson.

Alleghany was led by Jayson Easton with 11 points. Triston Beasley and Christian Allen chipped in with nine points apiece.

The Cougar game versus Lord Botetourt earlier in the season was not made up due to scheduling issues. That put the Cougars in a bad situation, where they needed to pick up a game to complete their 22 regular season game schedule. They also needed to win the game to tie Carroll County for the eighth seed in the Region 4D playoffs.

The Cougars, with the win and by defeating Carroll County both times they faced each other in the regular season, claim the eighth seed in the region tournament. Lord Botetourt wasn’t able to play the make up and Alleghany had an opening. The region had to give the Cougars permission to play the game to complete their regular season.

Pulaski County (8-15) got off to a slow start but found themselves up 11-8 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to a 28-19 going into intermission and kept that margin at nine going into the fourth quarter, 47-38.

The Cougars hit 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch to put the game away and connected on 17 of 21 for the game.

“A lot of different guys stepped up tonight,“ said Cougar Head Coach Andrew Hart. “After being off for a week, I thought we played fairly well. We were consistent for almost all four quarters. Off for a week and long trip to play here, I’m pleased with the win.”

The Cougars drilled eight three-pointers with Gray hitting four of them. The Pulaski County bench produced 32 points for the contest.

Pulaski County will now travel to Danville to take on the GW Danville Eagles in the opening round of regional play this Friday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

