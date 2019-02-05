Constance ‘Connie’ Ann Byrd Bishop

Constance “Connie” Ann Byrd Bishiop, born Sept. 19, 1946, in Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully at home Feb. 1, 2019.

Constance was the daughter of the late Everett and Annie Byrd. She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 55 years, Billy Bishop. She was predeceased by her parents; her mother and father-in law, Alice and Berman Bishop, and sisters, Linda Heath and Janet Barbour.

Surviving family members are daughters, Deborah (Chuck) Gore, Rebecca (Bill) Murphy, and Tammy (Harold) Cook; grandchildren, Christina (Daniel) O’dell, Andrew (Amy) Gore, Will Gore, Ashley Murphy, Amanda (Ted) Lagos, Matthew Murphy, Channing Saunders and Rhonda Cook; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Madison O’dell, Ryan, Hannah and Colin Gore, Zoe, Maddie and Georgie Lagos, Emma and Madison Mabry, and Haliegh Akers; sister, Sue Quesenberry; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Hank Gregory; and many nieces and nephews.

Connie was a long-time employee of Virginia Maid Hosiery in Pulaski, and former owner of Curves of Pulaski. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed cooking, dancing, and was always the life of the party.

She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowefuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2019.

