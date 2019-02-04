Community Impact Grant given for Calfee

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Last year, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors established a Community Impact Grant, which was intended to provide assistance for nonprofit entities that have significant and positive community impact.

At this week’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to provide funds from the Community Impact Grant to the Pulaski Redevelopment and Housing Authority for the purpose of purchasing the old Calfee Training School on Magnox Drive.

Prior to the vote, Pulaski County’s Director of Social Services, Guy Smith, gave the board a presentation expressing future plans for the Calfee school building. According to Smith, the interior of the building is in relatively good condition and would not need extensive repairs to make the building again viable for habitation.

Smith and other individuals involved in the rehabilitation of the Calfee School want to use the building in two ways, both of which are said to be potential money makers.

In his presentation, Smith claimed that Pulaski County is in great need of licensed child care services, saying that facilities currently serving the working parents are inadequate.

“The child care element is so important,” said Smith. “With the economic development of Pulaski that is starting to happen, it’s very important for people to have flexibility in their child care arraignments. Individuals working second shift sometimes don’t have the family dynamic where they can keep the child.”

Secondly, and perhaps most intriguingly, Smith and others want to convert part of the building into a museum celebrating Pulaski’s black heritage and specifically that of the Calfee Training School.

The first Calfee Training School was constructed in 1895 as a means of providing elementary school education for children of color. The old school, which was located across the street from the current location of the Calfee school building, burnt to the ground in 1938. The new school was constructed in 1939, as part of president Roosevelt’s numerous public works projects. With the end of school segregation, the Calfee Training School closed for good in 1966.

Guy Smith and several others involved with the project want to transform a portion of the building into a museum focusing on the experiences of the children and the teachers at Calfee Training School.

“There is no African-American history museum in this area and it’s not just African-American History, it’s American history,” said Smith. “So when you talk about the diversity of Pulaski County and some of the great things that have occurred, there’s been a section that’s been left out. I’m not saying it was intentional but it was left out of the same.”

Interestingly, Thurgood Marshall, before founding the NAACP and eventually becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Judge, was involved in the formation of the curriculum at the newly rebuilt Calfee Training School.

Smith and others believe that a gift shop established in the museum would also provide a steady stream of income for those who want to take home a keepsake from this historic building.

“Where it’s located is a good way to expand the footprint of the county,” Smith continued. “You have individuals who could take a museum circuit and could go see the Calfee School and they could continue to enjoy their time in Pulaski County. It’s 7.6 miles to Gatewood Park. They could go and enjoy a picnic or enjoy paddle boarding. It’s a nice mixture.”

The main reason the Calfee school building is still in reasonably good condition, is that the now defunct Magnox plant used the structure as their main office. When the plant closed several years ago, a company called STNP acquired the property but did not pay the county property tax for the last several years. To date, STNP owes the county more than $26,000 in back taxes.

The company indicated that it had no further use for the property and so Pulaski County administrators made a deal that specified that the Pulaski Redevelopment Housing Authority would take ownership of the property if the back taxes were somehow nullified. For their part, STNP was more than willing to donate the property to erase their tax burden.

Pulaski County will, in effect, use the Community Impact Grant fund to pay itself the $26,224.92 owed in back taxes. After receiving the deed to the property, the Pulaski Redevelopment Housing Authority has agreed to donate the school to the yet to be formed Calfee Training School nonprofit organization.

STNP also owes back taxes to the town of Pulaski as well, but plans are currently being made to make a similar arrangement to somehow nullify the taxes owed to the town.

If this is accomplished, a new nongovernmental entity will be formed to oversee progress on the Calfee Training School Project.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2019.

Comments

comments