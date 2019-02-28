Committee members selected for supervisor scholarship

At this week’s meeting, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors appointed three members to the Lead Through Service Scholarship committee.

Members of the committee will include, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Andy McCready, supervisor Dean Pratt and Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The Lead Through Service Scholarship was established by the supervisors last June to develop future leaders and bolster service to the community. This competitive scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Pulaski County High School student who demonstrates leadership through serving his or her community and who plans to continue to contribute to the community upon completion of their education. This annual scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000.00 and can be utilized at any two- or four-year institution or technical degree program.

The $1,000 Lead Through Service Scholarship is funded personally and equally by each individual member of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors as well as the county administrator. There are no taxpayer’s monies involved with the scholarship and its entire funding is voluntary.

“I am honored to be a contributor to this worthy and noble project and be a part of helping to develop the next generation of local leaders,” stated county administrator Jonathan Sweet. “There is no better investment we can make in the future of our county than to nurture our children with a love for their community and a heart for service.”

In addition to the above mentioned stipulations, applicants for this scholarship must submit a 1,000 word personal “Lead Through Service ” story, along with a description of how the applicant plans to continue contributing to Pulaski County following graduation.

The application deadline will be consistent with the deadlines for all other scholarships housed within the Pulaski County High School Scholarship Fund.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will announce the winner of the Lead Through Service Scholarship in its May meeting.

Relatives of members of the Lead Through Scholarship committee are not eligible to receive this scholarship.

