The attorney for a local drug addiction clinic says Pulaski could violate federal disability laws if it prohibits an expansion solely because some deem the service as undesirable.

Richmond attorney Preston Lloyd told town council Tuesday his client, Pulaski Medical, values the relationship it has had with the town during the five years it has been in business here. However, a recent vote by Pulaski Planning Commission, which recommends council deny a special exception needed to expand, concerns clinic officials.

Lloyd suggested the town shouldn’t perceive his presence at Tuesday night’s meeting as “an attempt to signal things are going the wrong way.” He says the clinic wants to determine how it can work with the community to battle the opioid epidemic and make council aware of potential legal implications a denial could bring.

According to Lloyd, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) deems persons seeking treatment for drug addiction as having a disability. As such, the law prohibits Pulaski Medical clients from being subjected to discrimination by a public entity, he added.

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled zoning decisions that discriminate against drug addiction treatment facilities violate federal law, Lloyd said.

Officials with Pulaski Medical, located in Pulaski Mall on East Main Street (Route 99), appeared before the planning commission and town council in a joint public hearing in December. However, a decision was tabled to allow the town more time to visit the clinic and garner additional information on its services.

Pulaski Zoning Ordinance only allows outpatient mental health and substance abuse clinics by special exception in General Business (B-2) Districts. At present the clinic is a nonconforming use. It’s only able to operate under grandfathering laws because zoning changes addressing such clinics occurred after the facility opened.

Executive director Cherie Adams told council in December it has outgrown the facility and needs to expand. Plans would extend operations into adjacent units, bringing the total square footage to about 6,000.

Adams said the project will allow the current client base of 600 to grow to 800 or 900 clients and will supply sufficient waiting rooms so clients do not flow outside the building into the parking lot.

Adam Marion, vice president of outpatient services for Pinnacle Treatment Centers, owner of Pulaski Medical, also attended Tuesday’s meeting. He said Mayor David Clark suggested he attend the meeting to further explain how the addiction treatment works.

He said that while Methadone, the primary drug they use to treat addiction, has a bad connotation to some in the general public, it is the most effective treatment for opioid addiction when combined with counseling and support groups, which Pulaski Medical also requires clients attend.

In response to those who argue that Methadone is just a replacement for illegal drugs, Marion said it does replace opioids during treatment, but it doesn’t provide the euphoria opioids do. As such, he says, clients are able to be productive citizens when they use it.

The minimum course of treatment is 12 months, but some stay in the program for seven years or more, according to Marion. He said those who stay in treatment for years, or are unable to stop treatment without relapsing, he said they chose to stay in treatment rather than resort to opioids so they can be productive.

Councilman Jamie Radcliffe asks where the clients go when they leave.

Marion said, “If they leave successfully, they lead productive lives.”

Radcliffe, a sheriff’s office deputy, says local law enforcement is tasked with dealing with the ones who don’t leave successfully the rest of the day.

Marion, however, told Radcliffe he has to respectfully disagree with that summation. “I ask you to consider what they would be doing if they weren’t in treatment. Statistics show you’d be dealing with them a lot more if they weren’t. I suggest the positives outweigh the negatives,” he said.

Marion said he checked the past two years and the clinic had no opiate-related deaths. As for any local deaths related to Methadone overdoses, he suggested the person obtained the drugs from another provider.

According to Marion, there are five other prescribers of Methadone in Pulaski County. He says Pulaski Medical has very strict regulations and oversight when it comes to clients who earn the privilege of taking their Methadone treatments home.

Radcliffe suggested it’s difficult to recruit businesses to the town with a Methadone clinic present, but Marion challenged that assertion.

He said the clinic works with local industries to provide treatment for workers who have addictions in order to keep them on the job. He challenged the town to use the clinic’s presence as a recruiting tool, to let them know there is a treatment option if a worker becomes addicted to drugs.

Councilman Joseph Goodman suggested Radcliffe was referring to retail business.

Marion said retail perceptions of the clinic boil down to how the business owners or managers choose to view the clinic’s services.

During a Feb. 11 planning commission meeting, Mayor Clark, a member of the commission, supported a motion to recommend council deny the clinic’s special exception. The motion passed, with Linda Hall and Melissa Thomas joining Clark in favor, Terry Hale abstaining and Janet Jonas casting the sole dissenting vote. Christopher Conner was absent and Chairman Kevin Meyer votes only in the event of a tie.

In making the motion to recommend denial, Thomas suggested the clinic work to find a better location for the clinic — one that offers a larger facility and is in a location that would better benefit the clinic and town.

Clinic officials said in December it would take too long and be less efficient to locate a new facility and move the operation.

Some council members suggested a less public facility would be more beneficial for the clinic’s clients.

