Child hit by bus in Smyth County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SMYTH COUNTY — Virginia State Police say a 7-year-old boy received non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by the school bus he had just ridden home.

The child was one of two who got off the bus at the Dutton Road bus stop, according to VSP spokes woman Corinne Geller. The other child safely passed crossed in front of the bus, but witnesses told police the other child was found lying in the road after the bus drove away.

The 73-year-old bus driver returned to the scene upon learning the child was struck by the bus as it pulled forward, Geller said. Charges are pending consultation with Smyth County’s commonwealth’s attorney.

Geller said the child was transported to a Tennessee children’s hospital with serious injuries.

