Charles Harold ‘Andy’ Anderson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Charles Harold ‘Andy’ Anderson, a WWII veteran, died at home in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 at the age of 93.

He was born in Maben, W.Va., July 1, 1925, one of eight children. When he was 4 years old, the family moved to Pulaski, Va., where he grew up. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elsie, and his siblings. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Parrish and husband, Mike, of Orlando, Fla., and Sandra Davis and husband, Clayton, of Austin, Texas four cherished grandchildren, Chris Parrish, Anna Koach, Catherine MacDonald and Amanda MacDonald; three great-grandsons, Ryder, Chase and Brady Koach, and many nieces and nephews.

After 23 years of service, Anderson retired in 1968 as command sergeant major, the most senior enlisted rank in the U.S. Army. For the next 10 years, he taught ROTC in Brevard County, Fla. During his life, he travelled worldwide, having served in Burma during World War II, and during the post-war years in Korea and Germany, where he met his first wife, Anna Elizabeth Anderson, the mother of his two daughters.

In his retirement, he cherished the six months each year that he spent on Big Reed Island Creek in Hiwassee, Va. He shared his love of bluegrass music, ATV riding and good times with friends and neighbors throughout the area.

Memorial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery this summer, and at his beloved home in Hiwassee Memorial Day, May 27.

