Chandler Spencer Dowell

Chandler Spencer Dowell, age 19, of Dublin, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

He was born in Radford May 16, 1999, and is the son of Pamela Chandler Dowell and John Chapman Dowell. Chandler was a graduate of Pulaski County High School Class of 2017, and attended both Victory Restoration Church and Newbern Community Christian Church.

Chandler is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Julia Ann McDaniel Dowell and Thomas Spencer Dowell II, and his maternal grandfather, Jack Chandler. He is survived by his loving parents, Pamela Chandler Dowell and John Chapman Dowell of Dublin, Va.; his loving grandmother, Beverly Chandler of Dublin, Va.; his Godmother’s, Pam Jungers of Fayetville, Tenn. and Angela Jones of Dublin, Va.; loving Godfather, Rob Jungers of Jacksonville, Fla.; aunt, Kathy Dowell of Roanoke, Va.; uncles, Richard Chandler of Dublin, Va., and Michael Dowell of Pulaski, Va., and cousins, Jessie, Jacob, Austin, Jamie, Cassie and Autumn (Tootlebug).

Funeral services are Thursday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m, at Newbern Community Christian Church, with Pastor Ray Kingrea officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens.

The family is receiving friends at Newbern Community Christian Church Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers make memorial donations to First Community Bank, 1400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA 24141 for Chandler’s final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

