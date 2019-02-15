Caregiver conference set at NRCC

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Whether you care for an incapacitated family member or volunteer to care for someone other than family, New River Valley Agency on Aging (AOA) invites you to attend a conference at New River Community College Friday, March 15.

The “Recipe for the Caregiver’s Soul” Caregivers Conference and Resource Fair is free to family or volunteer caregivers. Those interested in attending should register by 5 p.m. March 1 at AOA offices at 980-7720 or www.nrvaoa.org. Registration is required.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. in Edwards Hall and runs through 3 p.m. This is AOA’s 10th annual caregivers conference.

Caregiver conferences allow an opportunity for those who provide care to meet and receive support from other caregivers, to access community resources, meet long-term care service providers, and enhance their skill-based knowledge of providing care at home.

