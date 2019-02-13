Camp Cougar now taking applications

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year students at Pulaski County High School have an opportunity that many other high schools do not offer. The class is called “Camp Cougar” and it opens the door for many students to enjoy a competitive advantage in the classroom and on the athletic field.

The class is offered to rising freshmen and sophomores each year and offers a variety of activities that range from white water rafting to caving. Students learn to kayak, go zip lining, canoe, hike and go bowling, among many other activities.

The course also has an academic side to it. A portion of the course is dedicated to health education classes that are normally taken as a part of the PE 9 and PE 10 classes, as well as Drivers Education.

Students who take the class are not required to take PE 9 or PE 10 with the successful completion of the course, which takes place during the summer months when school is out. By taking advantage of this opportunity, it frees up students to take either an additional elective or academic course during the school year they otherwise wouldn’t have had time to take.

Applications for the 2019 summer course are now available at the middle school and high school counseling offices. Deadlines for returning these applications is March 1, 2019. Tuition for the course is $250 without a T-shirt and $260 with a T-shirt. All students must be currently enrolled in Pulaski County Schools to apply.

For more information, call 540-643-0336.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2019.

