By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It may be winter now, but in a couple of months spring temperatures will be enticing boaters to take to the waterways.

If you plan to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft (PWC) and haven’t taken a boating safety course, March is your chance to do so. Virginia law requires PWC operators, ages 14 and older, and all motorboat operators, regardless of age, to take a boating safety course. Operation of a PWC is prohibited by anyone under age 14.

Those who need to take a Boating Safety Course can do so Saturday, March 9, at Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg. The free course runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/132348. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.

Course materials are free, but participants are asked to bring a pencil, highlighter and lunch. Graduates earn a wallet card showing successful completion of the course.

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) teach the course, which is approved by National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by United States Coast Guard.

For more information contact Mendy Harman at Mendy.Harman@dgif.virginia.gov or 540-494-3569.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

