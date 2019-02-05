Betty Jean Akers Linkous

Betty Jean Akers Linkous, age 86, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Culpeper Health Care Center, Culpeper, Va.

Born Dec. 1, 1932, in Christiansburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Blaine Akers and Carlene Carter Akers. Her husband, Harry Jackson Linkous; son, Tim Linkous, and daughter Donna Linkous Felton, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Robert) Wingo, Ron (Debra) Linkous and Jeff Linkous; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, and two sisters.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Zana Patton officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

February 5, 2019

