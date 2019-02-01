Behavioral Health Unit layout presented

By WILLIAM PAINE

This is an artist’s rendition of the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski’s new Behavioral Health Unit. This 8,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in August of this year at a projected cost of $3 million.

The first two sets of rooms in the schematic were part of the hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility, which was closed a couple of years ago. These rooms, which comprise about 6,000 square feet, will be renovated and refitted with fixtures and equipment unique to the Behavior Health Unit.

“When you look at behavior health, the types of equipment and everything we use comes at a higher cost,” said LewisGale of Pulaski CEO Sean Pressman. “It’s designed in a way to prevent harm and reduce risk to the patient and to our staff. With that comes specialization and additional cost which is why a program…when you think about 8000 square feet you don’t think of a $3 million project. This is all very specialized.”

The 2,000 square foot rear section of the facility, along with the adjoining courtyard, is yet to be constructed.

There will be 16 beds in the Behavioral Health Unit which will be utilized for stays averaging five to seven days in length.

