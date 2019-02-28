Babysitting’ child sparks revocation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Being left to watch a child while her parent ran errands not only sparked a probation violation, but also cost a registered sex offender his freedom — at least until trial.

Mitchell Lee Powell, 39, of Pulaski, was arrested Feb. 6 after police allegedly found him alone with a child at Budget Inn in Pulaski, according to special prosecutor Bobby Lilly. He said Powell is prohibited from being around minors since being convicted in 2015 of one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual battery.

But that’s not the only reason for the probation violation. Lilly said it’s alleged Powell also was living at Budget Inn rather than the residents listed on his sex offender registry.

Powell appeared before Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch Wednesday, seeking to have bail set so he can get out of jail pending trial on three counts of probation violation.

Powell, who was employed in the construction field for about two weeks before being arrested, said he could live at the residence on his registry if he is able to post bond. He says the maximum bond he can afford is $5,000, of which $500 or 10 percent would have to be posted.

In addition to providing Finch with a summary of Powell’s alleged probation violations and past sex-related convictions, Lilly said Powell also has a past conviction for child abuse.

Christopher Tuck, Powell’s attorney, said that conviction involved excessive spanking, not sexual allegations.

In 2015, Powell entered Alford pleas to the indecent liberties and sexual battery charges, maintaining he was innocent, but prosecution evidence would be sufficient to convict him. According to a summary of evidence in that case, the charges stemmed from 2013 incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

Lilly urged Judge Finch to deny Powell’s bond request, noting the seriousness of the allegations. “He was found with a child when he was told not to be around children. That alone is an indication he is unwilling or unable to follow basic requirements” of the court, the prosecutor argued.

Since Powell allegedly also moved from the residence where he was registered without notifying authorities, Lilly contends there are no conditions the court can place on Powell while on bond that will protect the public.

Tuck said there’s no evidence Powell was living at the motel rather than just visiting there.

Judge Finch, however, agreed with Lilly that setting a bail for Powell would pose an unreasonable danger for the public. As such, he denied bail.

