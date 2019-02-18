Award winning student produced art on display

This week, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is hosting an exhibition in association with the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, featuring award recipients for that organizations’ Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

This is the 96th Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, making this the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7-12. This program year, nearly 340,000 works of art and writing were submitted to more than 100 Affiliate Partners across the country. Representing schools from Botetourt and Buchanan County to Bristol, over 800 pieces were submitted for the regional competition. Two hundred twenty-six creative teens from Southwest Virginia received regional honors, including Gold Keys, Silver Keys, Honorable Mentions or American Visions & Voices nominations from The Fine Arts Center.

In celebration of this year’s regional recipients, a reception and awards ceremony will be held at the Center, 21 West Main Street in downtown Pulaski, on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 2-4 p.m. Until then, several excellent student-produced art pieces are on display at the Fine Arts Center, which is open on weekdays from 10-5. The exhibit literally covers the walls. There is an amazing amount of talent represented in this exhibition.

Beckie Cox, President of the Fine Arts Center’s Board, has this to say about the exhibit, “Art is a universal language. It inspires and opens a window of the future through creativity, while at the same time records history. The talent of the students is amazing, one can only imagine the future scientists, artists, engineers and more from the art exhibited in the Edna B. Love Gallery.”

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley has sponsored the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for nearly 20 years.

