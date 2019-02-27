Award-winning bluegrass band to play NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Gibson Brothers, a band that has won several International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, will perform at New River Community College’s Dublin campus in April.

The band, which includes brother’s Leigh and Eric Gibson, has performed professionally since the late 1980s.

The Gibson Brothers won IBMA’s Artist of the Year award in 1998. They won Song of the Year for “Ring the Bell,” in 2010 and for “They Called It Music” in 2013.

In addition, the Gibson Brothers won Vocal Group of the Year in 2011 and 2013 and Album of the Year, for “Help my Brother,” in 2011. They also won Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year in 2010 for “Ring the Bell.” The Gibson Brothers and Ricky Scaggs won the same award in 2012 for “Singing as We Rise.”

The hits kept coming as Eric Gibson won IMBA’s Songwriter of the Year in 2013, as well as Entertainer of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

Due to the group’s popularity, tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday. The concert is 7:30 p.m. April 26. Tickets are available at www.nr.edu/fiddle and at NRCC Business Office in 23 Godbey Hall. Online ticket purchases are by credit card only and incur a $1 service charge per ticket. General admission tickets can also be purchased at the Pulaski County Visitor’s Center.

NRCC is a Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, affiliated venue. The event is sponsored by NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club, www.nr.edu/fiddle.

Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m. Questions about the concert may be directed to Tim Jones at 674-3625.

