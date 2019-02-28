Artistic students recognized at ceremony

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, in conjunction with the Pulaski Theatre, hosted the 2019 Scholastic Art Awards for the Southwest Virginia region. That encompasses the area from Lee to Bath to Pittsylvania counties.

These awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, which is a non-profit association whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent.

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has sponsored this event by displaying the work of these high school aged artists since 2004. This year was no different, as nearly 200 works of art including, paintings, sculptures, photographs and an experimental video were on display at the center’s Edna B. Love gallery.

The winners of the Scholastic Art Awards are divided into three categories, Honorable Mention, Silver Key Winners, Gold Key Winners and American Vision Nominees. Considering the size of the region from which these works of art are judged, receiving recognition in any of these categories is a big honor for these teenagers.

The American Vision Nominees are the most prestigious of these awards, as they will be judged by a panel of jurors who will decide the winners of each region. Winners will go to New York City to receive their American Vision Scholastic Art Awards for their region of the country.

Grace Tucker, a cheerleader at Lord Botetourt High School, was one of the five nominees for the American Vision Award. Her painting, entitled “Midnight Madness,” was inspired by the work of Vincent Van Gogh.

“I started painting in the past two years and I’ve been working very hard and I literally do art all the time because I love it so much,” said Tucker. “Lord Botetourt has an amazing art program. I have a chance to win a National Award and if I do, I get to go to New York City!”

Seventeen-year-old Natalie Emerson, who is also a cheerleader at Lord Botetourt High School, was nominated for the American Vision award for her sculpture entitled, “Breaking Through the Darkness.”

“I created this box because last year, unfortunately, I lost a friend to suicide,” said Emerson. “And so I created this box to portray people who struggle with suicide and depression and how they try to find a way to break through that.”

Hanna Tallant, a junior at Blacksburg High School, won several Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards for several of her photographs and her video entitled “Anxiety,” which played on a loop during the exhibit.

“‘Anxiety’ won the Virginia High School League Film Festival for experimental film,” said Tallant. “It’s based on a poem I wrote after having a mental breakdown last year after something really bad happened. So I took my anger out on other things I made it into a poem and then made it into a film that won the award.”

After mingling with other student artists at the Fine Arts Center for the NRV, award winners and their parents crossed the street for the awards ceremony at the Pulaski Theatre.

Radford Mayor David Horton was the Master of Ceremonies, but before recognizing the winners, a panel of community members came to the stage to answer art related questions from interim director of the Pulaski Main Street, Catherine Van Noy. The panel consisted of Kendall Payne of the Adair Theatre, Robin Brooke of the NRV Regional Theatre, Ron Walters of the Ratcliff Transportation Museum, Jessica McKinney of the Pulaski Theatre and Beckie Cox of the Fine Arts Center.

After answering questions posed by Van Noy, the panel took their seats and applauded as teenagers from around the region were recognized for their artistic excellence.

Written by: Editor on February 28, 2019.

Comments

comments