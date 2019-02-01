AOA warns of Medicare scam in Va.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Agency on Aging (AOA) is advising the public, especially senior citizens, to be cautious of a Medicare Scam that’s being reported throughout Virginia.

The agency says callers claim to be Medicare representatives and are altering Caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from 1-800-633-4227, or 1-800-Medicare. Altering Caller ID information to make it appear calls are coming from legitimate agencies is called “spoofing.”

“So far, Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) has received complaints from a dozen beneficiaries who fell for the scam and provided their new Medicare number,” states a press release from AOA. “Some beneficiaries were asked for their height and weight. It is believed the scammers are using this information to order durable medical equipment supplies that are not necessary or needed.”

Anyone who has provided information to such a caller or is concerned a new Medicare number may have been compromised by any other method should call 1-800-Medicare to request a new number. Medicare representatives will ask questions necessary to re-issue a number, but they never ask for a Medicare number because they already have it in their database, AOA says.

The agency indicates it is unlikely Medicare representatives ever call customers.

AOA advises the public to never provide personal or identifying information over the telephone, even if Caller ID makes it appear the person is calling from a legitimate business or agency.

Citizens have the right to hang up if a caller pressures them for information.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2019.

