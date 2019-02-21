Almost frozen fish

By WILLIAM PAINE

Anyone who has been submerged into very cold water, either for a polar plunge or an accidental fall from a jon boat, knows what it feels like to be truly chilled to the bone. This is especially true if one spends more than a couple of minutes in near frozen waters.

Landlubbing mammals generally want little to do with icy water until it’s heated to a more hospitable temperature. But the populations of rivers and streams do not significantly decline in the winter months, and so one wonders, how can the fish stand it?

“Fish like other amphibians/reptiles are cold blooded organisms so they adjust their metabolism according to the temperature of the water,” so says John Copeland, fisheries biologist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. “They do slow down in terms of how much they eat, how much they put out waste and how much they move.”

The average angler knows that in the winter months, certain fish can be seen just beneath the surface of the water. When it’s cold, these fish stay so still, they appear to be sleeping or even in a state of fishy hibernation.

“They don’t really hibernate,” said Copeland. “But they do enter into a state of torpor, which is a state of sluggishness or extreme lethargy.”

Of course fish can’t hibernate. They have no warm place to go and sleep through the winter and the jury is out as to whether fish actually sleep at all.

It’s well understood that fish are cold blooded and so can adapt to colder temperatures, but this is not true for all cold blooded beasts. Alligators are cold blooded but can’t handle Claytor Lake’s cold. Thankfully, the same can be said for cottonmouth snakes, which are found in rivers and lakes farther south.

That said, certain fish are known to have temperature preferences.

“Some species, like trout and salmon, prefer cold water,” Copeland explained. “The next category is cool water fishes like walleye and even striped bass. Warm water fishes can handle shallower depths because they can take the warmer water. That’s your bass fishes, your sunfishes, crappie and catfish also prefer warm water.”

Though many would not consider the waters of Claytor Lake as warm water this time of year, Copeland says it’s all relative.

“No trout really live in Claytor Lake year-round,” said Copeland. There are trout that flow into some of the tributary streams, for example Max Creek. There’s trout that come downstream but they’re not going to live there throughout the year. As soon as it gets hot enough, they’re going back up in that stream where it’s cool.”

Winter weather puts a damper on breeding for the fishes of Claytor Lake, as well.

“The earliest spawner in Claytor Lake would be walleye and they’re not doing that in Claytor Lake, they’re running up into the New River in Wythe and Carroll counties all the way to the Buck Dam and doing their spawning in the river,” said Copeland. “They’re staging in the deeper pool areas now, waiting for temperature and conditions to get right.”

Different fish, even within the same species, have their specific water temperature and habitat preferences. Copeland went on to explain some of traits of fish who make Claytor Lake their home.

“Smallmouth bass actually prefer a cooler water than largemouth bass or spotted bass. Stripers are a predator schooling fish and that’s why they keep moving. It’s a behavioral thing. In comparison to a largemouth or a smallmouth bass that would orient to some kind of structure habitat like woody debris or rocky areas. A striped bass is an open water fish. A smallmouth bass is a near shore fish, so they live in different types of habitat and they exhibit different types of behavior as a result.”

When the temperature rises, as is expected to happen within a month or two, the fishes of the Virginia Highlands will emerge from their torpid state and become quick and lively once again.

A similar phenomenon can be witnessed among the humans that congregate around the New River and its tributaries.

