By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Computer science skills are in high demand in today’s job market; but, unfortunately, there are more jobs than computer science graduates to fill them.

It’s a problem Virginia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program is trying to remedy. Extension service is joining forces with the computer science department at Virginia State University to hold a “Code Your World at VSU!” event in mid-March in Petersburg.

The three-hour activity is aimed at getting youth ages 8-14 excited about the computer science field by giving them a hands-on look into the world of computer science. Participation is limited to only 30 students, so early registration is important. Visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar to register. The $15 cost includes snacks and beverages.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for youth to learn more about computer science from experts and students currently in the field,” says Dr. Chantel Wilson, Extension specialist and 4-H STEAM Educator. “We hope the youth participating in this program will learn what computer science is all about, know it is a viable career option and learn there’s an opportunity to study computer science …”

In addition to learning about artificial intelligence and how to create animations, participants learn the importance of detail and precision in instructions by collaborating to create algorithms for dance moves that volunteers then perform.

“Youth will be able to apply the algorithm design and critical thinking skills to other aspects of their daily lives to make things more efficient,” said Dr. Joseph Shelton, assistant professor of computer science at VSU. “Students will take away many concepts, but the main goals are to increase awareness of STEM and to teach transferable computer science topics that can be applied anywhere.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. According to Extension, fewer U.S. students have been focusing on these four subject areas, “which has implications for workforce development and national security.”

“Code Your World” also emphasizes the importance computer science plays in our nation and technological development. While 58 percent of all new STEM-related jobs are in computing, only 8 percent of STEM graduates majored in computer science, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The event runs 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in Room 14S of the Hunter-McDaniel Building at VSU, 1 Hayden Drive, Petersburg. For more information, including assistance with disabilities, contact Jessica Harris at jharris@vsu.edu, (804) 524-5964 or (800) 828-1120 (TDD) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Call no later than five days before the event to arrange for disability accommodations.

Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, VSU, U.S. Department of Agriculture and state and local governments.

