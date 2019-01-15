Yoga comes to NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Yoga, a holistic practice that uses physical postures, breathing and relaxation techniques to provide physical and mental health benefits, will be offered at New River Community College this semester.

“Yoga is a means to connect the mind to the body,” said Dr. Manisha Sharma, a lecturer at NRCC who teaches the course. “Nowadays, yoga is considered just another form of exercise. The ability to turn and twist your body in complicated postures has taken priority over the essence of yoga.”

Sharma is an internationally certified yoga teacher and instructor from SVYASA Yoga University in Bengaluru, India. He has more than 20 years of experience teaching yoga, meditation and wellness to audiences of all ages in India, Australia and the United States.

“Yoga is a means to connect the mind to the body,” Sharma explained. “Yoga encourages self-competition while discouraging external competition. Yoga is skill in action. Yoga is discipline. Yoga is slowing down, listening to the sounds within your body, feeling the flow of blood, the heartbeat, the pulse and increasing your awareness.”

PED 109- Yoga is a one-credit course and is offered at two different times: Mondays from 6 p.m-9 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The Monday class (PED 109 M6Z) will begin Jan. 28, and the Tuesday class (PED 109 M7Z) will begin Jan. 22. Both sections meet at NRCC’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

The course can be taken to fulfill a health or physical education elective.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2019.

