RADFORD — A 21-year-old on suspension from Radford University is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly fatally stabbing a woman in Radford.

Radford City Police Department arrested Luisa I. Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton, Thursday in connection with the death of a female who suffered multiple stab wounds, according to spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

Jeffersonton is in Culpeper County in Northern Virginia.

Caitlyn Scaggs, associate vice president of Radford University relations said Cutting is on interim suspension from RU. Due to student privacy policies, she could not clarify whether the suspension was imposed prior to Cutting’s arrest or after.

Wilder said police responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Clement Street in Radford around 7:45 a.m. Upon arrival they found the deceased female. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone having information on the stabbing is asked to email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov or call 731-3624.

