By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A couple of months ago, PCHS agriculture teacher Sara Jo Jones noticed that a visitor had come to her school who was not a student. Before long, many students and other faculty noticed the visitor, who seemed to be especially fond of loitering around the school’s Kenneth J. Dobson football stadium.

“I’m not sure where he came from,” said Jones. “I’m not sure if someone brought him and left him or he just decided to join us but he showed up.”

He is Gary the Gander and he is a white Flat Headed Roman domestic goose.

“He’s been down to the football field several times and that was the reason why we decided to adopt him,” Jones explained. “He was creating a mess on the field and he was kind of in the way.”

According to Jones, the school maintenance department tried unsuccessfully to capture Gary on a couple of occasions before a substitute teacher with experience in poultry captured the gander (male goose).

Once captured, the FFA decided to adopt Gary Gander.

“We decided that if he was going to stay, then we wanted to make sure he was taken care of, so the kids weren’t chasing him and he wasn’t hurting anybody,” said Jones.

Gary has been a good fit for the PCHS Ag. Department. “It’s a great opportunity for students to learn about animal welfare and proper care for livestock,” said Jones. “He is fed and he has a kiddie pool, so he has access to water. We built him a house and he has a pen and has access to fresh food. He hangs out with us and just kind of follows us around.”

Gary Gander leads a good life at the school, what with regular feedings and his own little “house,” but Jones can’t help but think something is missing.

“We’re trying to find him a lady friend because he’s lonely,” Jones stated. “These are communal birds but we don’t want to have a lot of babies, so we’re looking for a duck instead of a goose.”

Jones and the FFA are hoping to find a full grown adult female duck to keep Gary company. According to Jones, although it is rare, a Gander and a female duck can still mate and even have offspring but those offspring are sterile. This is similar to the way donkeys and horses can mate and produce a mule, which is sterile.

How do they know he is Gary Gander and not Glenna Goose?

“Well, he hasn’t laid any eggs,” said Jones.

Always ask an expert.

So that’s the story. Gary Gander has found a new home and the PCHS Ag Department has a new teaching tool. Now, he and they need want to find him a mate and unless a female goose comes flying in unexpectedly, Gary the Gander will have to settle for a duck. Meanwhile he will be used to teach youngsters about how to raise livestock.

“He is livestock, he is not a pet, per se, but he’s kind of become our mascot,” said Jones.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2019.

