Virginia redesigns inspection stickers

A recent change in placement of Virginia automobile inspection stickers has prompted Virginia State Police Safety Division to redesign and reduce the size of the sticker.

“The change in size is in response to the feedback State Police received from Virginians following the sticker’s relocation to the bottom left corner of the windshield in 2018,” said Capt. R.C. Maxey Jr., Safety Division commander. “We heard from a number of motorists who had difficulty seeing around the sticker, so we worked to reduce its size to slightly smaller than the average credit card.”

Certified inspection stations began issuing the new stickers Jan. 1. The old sticker was 4 inches high by 3 inches wide. The new ones are 2 inches high by 2.75 inches wide.

Even though the new sticker is smaller, the numeral depicting the month of expiration is larger for better visibility. Security features also have been enhanced in hopes of addressing issues with unauthorized removal, tampering and counterfeiting.

The safety division also is using the stickers to promote Virginia’s “Move Over” law by equipping each sticker with a detachable reminder of the law that vehicle inspectors can remove and give to the customer.

The “Move Over” law requires motorists to move over a lane, if possible, when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Vehicles that cannot move over are required to use caution when passing any vehicle equipped with red, blue and amber lights.

Motorcycle and trailer inspection stickers and rejection stickers were not changed.

