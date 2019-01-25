Two at Critzer receive Growing the Future awards

By WILLIAM PAINE

Melissa Epperly, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Shelor Motor Mile, came to Critzer Elementary School this week to present gift baskets to two school employees.

Critzer Elementary Principal Amy Williams recommended fifth-grade teacher Linda Tallant and Cassey Davis, who works as a para professional at the school.

“Linda Tallant is a caring and thoughtful teacher,” Williams said of Critzer’s Teacher of the Month. “She has a strong work ethic and is dedicated, kind and knowledgeable. Her experience, plus her desire to teach, make her stand out as a good candidate for this honor. Over the years I’ve known her she has consistently demonstrated a desire to fulfill all obligations, including being a good role model to her students, connecting them in meaningful ways and going above and beyond her title to fulfill numerous roles. To me, she is a fantastic teacher. She taught both of my children and I was confident that they were in good hands. Working with her as a colleague and parent, I really appreciate her.”

Tallant has taught fifth grade at Critzer for 10 years.

“Cassey is helpful to everyone,” Williams said of para professional Cassaundra Davis. “She is self-motivated in her work and needs little direction because she is actively looking for ways to help students and teachers. Cassey makes sure no student goes without, even if that means she brings items from home or buys what they need with her own money. She has a great relationship with students, faculty and parents. Everyone and every task is greeted with a smile and a positive attitude. Mrs. Cassey is a valuable asset to our school system.”

As a para educator for kindergarten, Cassey Davis has taught special needs children at Critzer for the past seven years. Before that, she did similar work at PCHS for six years.

The Growing the Future Community Partnership program was started eight years ago by the owner of the Shelor Motor Mile to recognize school employees who have shown dedication and a high skill level related to their work. These awards are given every month to school employees in Montgomery, Giles, Craig, Floyd, Wythe, and Pulaski counties, as well as in the city of Radford. Recommendations for this recognition is given by the principals of each school.

As an added benefit to school employees, Shelor offers a discount program. Teachers in any of these schools will receive a $500 discount on any vehicle purchased at a Shelor Motor Mile lot and with that, $500 will be donated to their schools. Other school employees will receive a $300 discount on their purchase of a vehicle with another $300 donated to their respective schools.

In addition, every elementary school receives $500, middle schools receive $750 and every high school receives $1000 just for being a part of the program. In all, 55 schools participate in the Growing the Future Community Partnership.

