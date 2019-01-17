Toddler’s mom accused of sex abuse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — The mother of a toddler who died in Christiansburg last weekend was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges alleging she physically and sexually abused the child and produced child pornography.

Police say Kayla Nicole Thomas, 25, of Christiansburg is being held without bond on charges of forcible sodomy, inanimate object penetration of a person less than 13 years old, production of child pornography involving a child less than 15 years of age, possession and distribution of child porn, and felony child neglect by “committing a willful act so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life.”

According to Christiansburg Police Department, an investigation into the child’s death revealed a history of physical and sexual abuse.

Thomas’ boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, was charged earlier this week with child abuse in the toddler’s death. Both suspects are being held without bond at Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Christiansburg police plan to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to provide additional information in the case, including additional charges Hellman allegedly is facing.

