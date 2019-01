Thomas Shelbourne Taylor

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Thomas Shelbourne Taylor, 76, formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Jan. 8, 2019, at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, N.C. He was born Oct. 11, 1942. There are no service planned at this time per his request.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2019.

