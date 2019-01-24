‘This is for the birds’

Every year about this time, Pulaski County parking lots, landfills and areas along the New River are visited by white winged creatures that come by the thousands and then leave well before the arrival of spring. These visitors are known as Ring Billed Seagulls, the most common seagull in North America.

Ring Billed gulls are indeed seagulls but many never see the sea. Ring Billed Gulls can be found around beaches but they also live around inland waterways, lakes and water-rich meadowlands. They are also migratory, as anyone who thought about it long enough knows … but where do they come from?

This is a question not easily answered and the gulls aren’t saying, but the best guess is that they come south in the winter from one the Great Lakes. Some seagulls coming from the Great Lakes region are known to fly all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. The Ring Billed Seagulls that make their way to Pulaski County likely don’t fly that far south in their migration. Even so, there seem to be visibly less gulls here now than there were before this week’s big freeze. It’s possible that many of the Ring Bills that normally stay around decided to continue southward until finding a more hospitable climate with warmer temps. Some Pulaski Countians are known to make similar migratory trips in the winter.

In the warmer months, these birds are thought to return to the nutrient and resource rich waters of the Great Lakes in order to breed. Ring Billed Seagulls tend to be faithful to their nesting site, if not their same mate, from year to year.

Ring Billed Seagulls are highly social birds that travel in large colonies. They are omnivorous and are known to forage in flight or pick up objects while swimming, walking or wading. Their diets include insects, fish, grain, eggs, earthworms and even mice. They have been known to steal food from other birds or even unsuspecting people who leave their meal unattended.

Ring Billed Gulls, as any gulls, are also known to be scavengers, which is why so many of them are found at the landfill. It’s also likely the reason that some who work at the landfill call them “rats with wings.” Perhaps the most unpleasant aspect of these birds are their droppings, which appear more like something a cat would produce. This year the boat slips at Claytor Lake State Park bear ample evidence of this year’s migration.

That aside, this medium sized gull with a wing span approaching and sometimes surpassing four feet, is a relatively attractive and agile bird. Their head and chest is snow-white but their wings and back are often gray. Ring Billed Seagulls have a short yellow beak with a black ring near the tip. Their black tail feathers match the ring around their beaks and their eyes and legs match the yellow color of the beak.

The Ring Billed Seagull does have natural predators which include foxes, dogs, cats, raccoons, coyotes, eagles, hawks and owls. Humans have also been a threat to these birds. In the latter half of the 1800s these gulls were hunted extensively for their plumage, which left their numbers depleted. Since then they have recovered, likely because they are so adept to living and finding food around humans. Today they are not considered threatened and are in the category of least concern. Even so, best not hunt them, as they are protected under the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act as migratory birds.

It’s a free and easy existence for the Ring Billed Seagull, roaming from place to place with 5,000 of their best friends, but it doesn’t last long. The Ring-billed Gull is expected to live 3 to 10 years in the wild, with the maximum known life span of 23 years.

Whether they’re considered a nuisance or a thing of beauty, the Ring Billed Seagulls will depart before the weather warms. But if history is any indication, like it or not, this flock of seagulls will return to Pulaski County come next winter.

