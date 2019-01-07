The Rev. Charles E. Sutton

Sept. 4, 1923-Dec. 31, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — The Rev. Charles E. Sutton, 95, died at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, Va., where he lived for 13 years and where his wife, Rachel Walker Sutton, preceded him in death in 2009.

Charles was a graduate of Dublin High School (1941), a veteran of World War II (Germany), a graduate of Virginia Tech (1950), and a graduate of Union Theological Seminary (1955). His 50 years of full-time ministry in the Presbyterian Church, USA, included churches in Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. During retirement in Lynchburg he served as interim pastor and as pulpit supply pastor for numerous churches before moving to Westminster Canterbury.

Survivors include his son, Charles. W. Sutton of Aiken, S.C.; his daughter, Martha S. Wild (David) of Midlothian, Va.; a sister, Mary Sutton Skutt (Dick) of Blacksburg, Va.; and four grandchildren.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection is being held at Westminster Canterbury at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund.

