The Big Picture: Pulaski County’s Chief Deputy Major Daniel Johnson

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

It was September 2002. Field Training Officer Daniel Johnson had just graduated from the police academy and was having his first cup of coffee of the day.

“All of the sudden a pursuit enters the county with firearms in the vehicle,” Johnson related. “So you go from drinking a cup of coffee to, ‘Oh My God’, you know, in a split second and that’s really an eye opener. At that point, you know this job can go from 0 to 100 with a snap of a finger.”

Johnson and his partner were able to help box in the vehicle at the stop light at Walmart and were able to arrest the perpetrator without incident.

“I tell guys coming out of the academy all the time, when you come out, you can’t dictate what your first call is going to be,” said Johnson. “You know it can be one of the simplest calls and on the other end of the spectrum, it can be one of the worst calls that you will encounter in your law enforcement career.”

The hits kept coming for Johnson, as he recalls another incident that occurred soon after joining the force.

“Early on in my career, we responded to a grandson out of control type situation,” said Johnson. “Drugs were the key factor in this. The grandmother felt helpless and bullied by the grandson.”

Johnson and two other Pulaski County deputies entered the residence to assist the elderly lady.

“I ended up getting punched,” Johnson said smiling. “It put me on notice to the realities of what exists beyond the uniform and the car and the badge. Some of the things that you have to deal with on a daily basis range from unlocking a vehicle to an armed subject in a house taking somebody hostage. You meet the best people in this line of work and you meet the worst of people in this line of work.”

Much has happened in Johnson’s life since those heady early days on the force. Today, Major Daniel Johnson serves as the second in command at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson, who graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1993, has always lived within the confines of the county. Before deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement, he thought of becoming a game warden but being an avid hunter, he didn’t like the idea of mixing business with pleasure.

“My monetary abilities were limited, so I spent most my time working,” Johnson explained. “I started out at McDonald’s at age 16 and I’ve been a store manager at several of their locations. Eventually, I got the money together to go to New River Community College and got my degree in Police Science.”

From there, Johnson got a law enforcement internship through Radford University.

“I beat Sheriff Jim Davidson’s door down because I knew this was the department I wanted to come to,” said Johnson.

Davidson hired Johnson and as is normally the case, he started out on patrol but soon moved to the canine department.

“I guess unless you’re a canine handler, you can’t understand or comprehend it,” Johnson stated. “It’s almost like having another partner. I ran a bloodhound as opposed to a narcotics canine. You have to really rely on that dog. You have to be able to read that dog because it can be the difference between life and death.”

This lesson came home on the William Morva case. In 2006, Morva was staying in a Blacksburg hospital after being charged for armed robbery. He escaped and killed a security guard in the process. Two days later, Morva shot a Montgomery County deputy on the Huckleberry Trail and Johnson and his bloodhound were sent to find him. The bloodhound found Morva’s “scent pool” indicating that Morva was close-by. With the assistance of Johnson and his bloodhound, Morva was located and arrested. The incident had an impact on Johnson.

“That was probably the hardest call that I had with canine and probably in my whole law enforcement career,” Johnson admitted. “Just knowing that a deputy down there, doing what he does every day, got killed.”

Johnson married his high school sweetheart, Patricia, in 2004 and this too affected his perspective on the job.

“When you come into work every day you don’t know what’s going to transpire, you’ve got to prepare yourself for that,” Johnson explained. “Within yourself, with your family, you’ve got to make sure everything is right before you leave every day. I couldn’t ask for a better supportive wife than what I have. She’s just sort of awesome I guess.”

When Patricia became pregnant, Johnson decided it was time to leave the canine corps and the unpredictable hours that go along with it. He has been working his way through the ranks ever since.

“I started in patrol, canine, corporal, road sergeant, lieutenant, captain and here I am at number two now, so it’s been a good ladder climb,” said Johnson. “I still learn every day. The day that I’m too intelligent to learn is the day I’ll hang it up and call it quits because that’s when people get hurt, when they feel like they have nothing else to learn. Especially in this line of work.”

Major Daniel Johnson serves as Chief Deputy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. As such, he oversees the many divisions of the sheriff’s department and works directly with the sheriff himself.

“The sheriff has a lot of responsibility,” said Johnson. “He has to ensure that all the needs of the citizenry are taken care of. He can’t do that by himself. It’s our responsibility to assist him in that. He guides and directs us. It’s my responsibly to make sure those duties are carried out in a manner in which he’s requested and then report back to him.”

Though Johnson has served many years in many roles in the sheriff’s department, he has never fired a shot at a suspect.

“I’d just as soon never pull it out of the holster because if you do that, it means things got really bad,” said Johnson.

Not acting in haste is something Johnson has learned through the years.

“When I came here and I’ll never forget it, I learned things from officers who had already been here for a while,” said Johnson. “You don’t really think about it because you’re young and full of vinegar out of the academy and you’re out to save the world. But sometimes you’ve got to slow down and look at the big picture. Sometimes when you rush, you miss things and either people get hurt or you yourself get hurt. When you take in the bigger picture, you make better decisions and your judgement calls are a whole lot better.”

When not on the job, Johnson spends time with family. HIs mother Lona lives in Dublin and like many busy people, Johnson admits that, “I probably don’t get to see her as much as I should.”

He and his wife have three children together, Brittany, age 22, Hunter, age 10 and Chase, age two.

“I tell everybody it’s a college affordability plan,” said Johnson. “These people that have two or three kids in college, I couldn’t imagine. It was a struggle for me just to go to college and with the cost of college now, I couldn’t imagine sending a couple of kids unless you get some grants or scholarships.”

As it was in the past, Major Daniel Johnson enjoys hunting and now he hunts with his son, Hunter.

“This year was great,” Johnson enthused. “I’ve learned the most from my kids by sitting in a tree stand. No TV, no distractions. It’s just me and them. These days, silence is odd and kids want to talk. So you learn a lot just by sitting there. I guess it’s what I call my happy place.”

As one might expect, Major Johnson finds satisfaction in his work as Pulaski County’s Chief Deputy.

“I guess I like the service aspect of it,” Johnson related. “Being able to help people that have truly exhausted all other means and are not sure where to turn or what to do. You actually feel like you make a difference in somebody’s life.”

He added, “If people could see what we see on a daily basis, I think it would change some of the behaviors of people.”

Written by: Editor on January 7, 2019.

