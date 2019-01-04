Street signs give motorists incorrect information

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The town of Pulaski is laid out so that two of its primary transportation corridors, Main Street and 3rd Street, consist of two lanes flowing in one direction. West Main Street is one way heading East, while 3rd Street is one way heading westward towards the County Administration Building.

Most who live or work in Pulaski seem to know their way around town but if not, there are a couple of misleading street signs that could confuse motorists. The two lanes of 3rd Street heading westward cross Madison Avenue and then come to a signal light at the intersection of Washington Avenue which is a two-way road.

At the intersection of 3rd Street and Washington Avenue there is a clearly visible sign that signifies “No Right Turn” at the northwest corner of the street. This sign is incorrect as motorists can, indeed, make a legal right hand turn onto Washington Avenue from Third Street.

Next to the Washington Avenue/Third Street signal light another sign reads “No Right Turn on Red.”

Whether or not this is a good idea is up for debate, but the town definitely has the right to place such a sign there disallowing a right turn when the light is red.

The “No Right Turn” sign is incorrect, however, and could possibly confuse newcomers to town.

The second sign at the intersection of Main Street and Madison Avenue also seems to give motorists incorrect information. When traveling westward down Main Street, motorists see a street sign that reads “One Way” at the intersection of Madison Avenue. This clearly visible sign implies that Madison Avenue becomes a one-way street as it intersects with Main Street. This is not the case. Madison Avenue between Third Street and Main Street flows in both directions and effectively connects these one way streets.

Each of these signs imparts incorrect information to motorists traveling in the town of Pulaski and town officials may want to considerate their removal.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2019.

Comments

comments