Steven Dale Meek II

Steven Dale Meek II, age 2, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born July 14, 2016, in Montgomery County, Va., he was the son of Steven Dale Meek and Kayla Nicole Thomas.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Steven Dale Meek and Michelle Meek; mother, Kayla Nicole Thomas; paternal grandparents, John and Elaine Digiovanni; maternal grandparents, Ronnie Thomas and C.J. and Melinda Chrisley, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.

Memorial services are Saturday, Jan. 19, 4 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Jason Vaughn officiating. The family is receiving friends Saturday, 2 p.m. until service time, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 18, 2019.

