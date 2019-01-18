School officials discuss budgetary concerns

The Pulaski County School Board held a work session this week where they and school administration officials discussed budgetary issues.

Much of the conversation revolved around potential actions of the Virginia general assembly. This year the general assembly is in a short 45 day session. Since the budget was adopted last year, the General Assembly can only consider amendments to the budget.

Governor Ralph Northam proposed budget amendments affecting education in public schools. The most significant aspect of his amendment includes an addition two percent (added to the already budgeted three percent) state salary increase for school teachers and support staff as well as adding funding to increase school guidance counselors.

Money for this increased funding is expected to come from an increase in state tax revenue stemming from a change in federal tax policy. The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 doubled the standard deduction, which is expected to result in more taxpayers taking the standard deduction on the federal taxes instead of itemizing.

Under current Virginia law, residents who take the standard deduction on their federal returns must do the same on their state tax returns, which would lead to higher state tax revenue because Virginia’s standard deduction remains the same. If the Virginia tax code is left unchanged, approximately $600 million in additional annual revenue will be collected by the state in 2019 and 2020.

The projected state funding for this increase in salary for teachers and support staff in Fiscal Year 2020 is $841,861. By comparison, the estimated total cost of providing a five percent increase for Pulaski County Public Schools instructional and support staff is $1,565,974. This means that the school system would need to provide a local matching share of $724,113.

Adding to potential woes in school system financing, the number of students in Pulaski County Schools continues to decline. This is significant because state funding is tied to the number of students in the school system. In the 2019-2020 school year 3,792 students are expected to attend school in the county. This would be a decrease of 145 students from the year before. Four years before that, there were 400 more students attending Pulaski County schools. Projected loss in state revenue due to this lessening of the student body is projected to be $553,745.

Local funds needed to match the five percent pay increase combined with the projected loss in state revenue translates to a projected budget deficit of $1,277,858 for the Pulaski County Public Schools.

Considering that the Virginia General Assembly will remain in session for the next several days, these figures are subject to change, depending on which amendments are adopted into law.

