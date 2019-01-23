Scholarship pageants seek local contestants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Contestants ages 13-25 are being sought from throughout Virginia for area scholarship pageants that are open preliminaries to the Miss Virginia and Miss America pageants. The fourth annual pageants are being held Saturday, March 2, at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount.

Contestants ages 17-25, who live, work or attend school in Virginia and have never been married or had a child are eligible to compete in the Miss Greater Franklin County and Miss Crooked Road competitions.

There also is a teen competition, with youth ages 13-17 competing for the titles of Miss Greater Franklin County Outstanding Teen and Miss Crooked Road Outstanding Teen.

Contestants in all divisions are judged in talent, private interview, onstage question, physical fitness and evening gown.

Winners in the Miss competition advance to the Miss Virginia Pageant being held at Liberty University in Lynchburg in June.

For more information, visit the Miss Virginia website at www.missva.org or the Miss Crooked Road Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.

Contact Executive Director Luci Thomas at lucithomas@outlook.com, Misscrookedroad@gmail.com or 276-732-8023 for information and applications.

