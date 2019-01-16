Robert Danny Ratcliffe Sr.

Robert Danny Ratcliffe Sr., age 71, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at the UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.

Born March 12, 1947, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Charlie Robert Ratcliffe and Ada Pinkard Ratcliffe. His sisters, Linda Ayers, Eva Dixon; father-in-law, Doug Williams, and brother-in-law, Doug “Rabbit” Williams, also preceded him in death.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams Ratcliffe of Dublin, Va.; sons, Robert D. Ratcliffe Jr. of Christiansburg, Va., and Charles (Rebecca) Elliot Ratcliffe of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Ethan, Colton, Blake and Bronson Ratcliffe, who called him “Papa Honey;” brothers, Donald Ratcliffe of Pulaski, Va., Ronald Ratcliffe of Pulaski County, Va., Richard Ratcliffe of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Alice O’Dell of Bassett, Va., Sherry Wolfe of Pulaski County, Va.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Williams; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Gary) Welch, Bobbie Williams, Misty (Brandon) Quesenberry, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment follows at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va., with military rites conducted at the graveside by Pulaski V.F.W. Post #1184.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 Thursday evening at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

