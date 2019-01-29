Replacement of exit 114 bridges about to begin

CHRISTIANSBURG — Replacement of a pair of bridges carrying Interstate 81 over Route 8 at exit 114 in Christiansburg is expected to begin this month. Projected completion is fall 2021.

Weather allowing, the speed limit on I-81 at exit 114 will be reduced 60 mph at the end of January, according to Virginia Department of Transportation. Later this spring, two temporary signals will be installed to control traffic on Route 8.

Two lanes of interstate in both directions will remain open for most of the project’s duration, but temporary nighttime closures and detours may be needed at times outside of peak travel hours. Weekend detours for Route 8 traffic also may be scheduled during the life of the project.

In order to keep two lanes of interstate open, a new bridge will be built and traffic shifted to it while an old bridge is demolished.

The $34.9 million design-build project replaces a pair of bridges constructed in 1964. VDOT has contracted with Haymes Brothers Inc. from Chatham to complete the bridge replacement project.

