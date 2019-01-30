Ratcliffe Museum training rescheduled

Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum has rescheduled its volunteer training sessions due to inclement weather on the originally scheduled date.

The training is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Contact Ron Walters, volunteer coordinator, at 980-2307 to sign up.

The museum is seeking reliable volunteers with an interest in learning about local history and conveying it to museum visitors. Other duties include greeting visitors and guiding them through the museum. Two volunteers typically are scheduled per shift, so feel free to bring a friend along.

Volunteering only takes three hours per shift, with shifts available Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. Volunteer as much as your schedule allows — once a week or once a month.

Students from Pulaski County schools and area higher education facilities are welcome to join in the training, as well.

