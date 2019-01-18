Quesenberry named Senior of the Month

The Pulaski County High School Senior of the Month for December is Alyson Quesenberry. Alyson is the daughter of Michael and Jeannie Quesenberry of Hiwassee. Alyson was described as a true inquirer. She brings to each and every class her unique blend of curiosity, intelligence, contributions and openness to new ideas or concepts. This occurs each and every day in class and Alyson is sincerely engaged when others in class share their ideas. She is a highly motivated student who takes the time out of each day to inquire about the well-being of not only her fellow classmates, but teachers as well.

Quesenberry helps out with Mrs. Jones’ Small Animal Care class even though she is not currently a student and has made every effort to make all animals feel welcome and comfortable, including their owners. Alyson is a very mature student who is dependable and responsible. She shows great academic integrity and helps fellow classmates.

During her free time, Alyson enjoys music and plays the ukulele. She also enjoys working at the Boys Scout Camp during her summers. Alyson recently volunteered in helping Mrs. Jones, PCHS horticulture teacher, with floral arrangements for a faculty member’s recent wedding.

Upon graduation, Alyson plans to attend Radford University, where she has received the Red and White Scholarship.

January 18, 2019.

