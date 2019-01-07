Pulaski PD hopes to start narcotics unit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski has endured a reputation for having a concentration of illegal narcotics users and dealers for years, even though it’s not a problem unique to the town.

In an effort to tackle the issue, Police Chief Gary Roche has the development of a narcotics enforcement unit that would concentrate specifically on the town limits among his top priorities in the coming fiscal year.

A report presented to Pulaski Town Council estimates the cost to develop a three-officer unit at $171,298. It’s an investment at least two councilmen believe is worthwhile, even if the program has to be phased in to handle the cost.

“Obviously we can’t come up with $172,000 in one fiscal year. But this is an issue that has long plagued Pulaski,” said Councilman Joseph Goodman. He questioned whether there is a way top get the program started in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and grow it over several years.

Town Manager Shawn Utt says seeking a federal COPS Grant may provide the best scenario for a phase-in approach. However, he stressed it is a federal grant that could be eliminated from the federal budget and not even be available.

Under the grant, two positions on the narcotics unit would be funded for up to three years. Utt said he would have to check, but it’s possible the third year could require a 50-50 match of grant-local funding.

“If I remember correctly, it’s a buy-down. That helps you incorporate it into your budget over a longer period of time,” Utt told council. Since it’s questionable whether the federal government will fund the grant, he noted the town would have to wait to find out its status.

Utt said he thinks the proposal is a good project that he would like to see move forward. He agreed with Goodman and Councilman Greg East that it would be good for economic development by showing potential investors “we’re tackling our issues in a drug epidemic that’s plaguing all of Southwest Virginia, not just Pulaski.”

The town still has a representative on the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force. Roche plans to continue that partnership. However, he feels tackling drug issues needs to be a two-pronged approach: regional and a concentrated effort within the town.

“It appears pretty soon marijuana might be legal, so I don’t know if we want to throw a bunch of money out there before we find out what’s really going to happen,” said Councilman Lane Penn, who feels past efforts at drug units in town (prior to Roche’s administration) were a “disaster.”

Utt said most of the problem narcotics now are prescription drugs and opiates.

Roche added methamphetamine to the list.

“There are a lot of drugs out there that aren’t going to become legal, probably ever, at least I hope not,” Goodman said. “Investors are looking for how this town is changing to see that it’s a worthwhile investment. Showing that we’re willing to put money forward to attack the drug problem that exists (is a step forward). Drug problems are everywhere, but for some reason people like to pick on Pulaski.”

Utt interjected, “I like to think that we are open and honest with our problems rather than trying to hide them.”

“As a result of our honesty, we also like to recognize that we need to do something more than we’re doing right now,” Goodman continued.

He said he would like to know more about the COPS grant and what the town has to do to get it, as well as what financial commitments would be required.

“Assuming we did get a grant I’d like to know what the cost would be. What can we do to phase it in this next fiscal year?” the councilman asked.

East said he would like to know what communities of similar sizes are doing with regards to narcotics units and what successes they are seeing.

He suggested there might be an initial investment, but several years down the road there could be return on that investment merely in terms of financial gains related to property or money seizures stemming from drug cases.

Goodman warned that council might not want to rely too much on financial gains from seizures though. He fears they might evolve into a system like ticketing motorists. He explained that Richmond is keeping more and more of the funds collected from traffic tickets instead of returning it to the communities that issued the tickets.

Roche said ticketing and narcotics seizures are entirely different animals when it comes to dispersal of funds.

No action was required on the matter at Wednesday’s meeting.

Written by: Editor on January 7, 2019.

