Pulaski PD donates clothing to schools

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When people think of police they probably visualize officers writing parking tickets or arresting lawbreakers.

But that’s not all that goes into serving a community and Pulaski Police Department recently showed this by donating boxes of clothing to all three of the town’s schools.

Chief Gary Roche said it came to his attention during a December meeting of Pulaski Community Partners Coalition that some children were arriving at school without basic necessities such as underwear and socks. In some cases, the school needed socks, underwear or sweatpants to provide to a child that had an accident at school.

“We felt like that was something we could take care of,” Roche said. So, he dipped into the departments Community Policing Fund and purchased $500 worth of socks, underwear and sweatpants that were distributed to Critzer and Pulaski elementary schools and Pulaski Middle School.

He explained that the Community Policing Fund is non-taxpayer funds the department receives through contributions, stipends for completing university or other surveys, and proceeds from its annual calendar.

Now, students arriving at school without socks can receive a pair to keep their feet warm and if a student has an accident, they’re clothing can be changed so they can finish the school day.

Roche said the police department also uses its Community Policing Fund to provide electronic tracking devices that are placed on persons apt to wander off and become lost, such as those with Alzheimer’s disease. The devices make it easier and faster for authorities to locate the person should they go missing.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2019.

Comments

comments