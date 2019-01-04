Pulaski OKs level funding for PAT

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to level fund Pulaski Area Transit (PAT) in the amount of $70,000 for the 2019-20 Fiscal Year. Councilman Lane Penn cast the sole dissenting vote.

With application deadlines for federal grants due Feb. 1, PAT funding tends to be the first funding request Pulaski considers each year. PAT needs information on local funding for the applications.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said council usually votes to “pencil in” a funding amount for the transit service before actual budget talks get into full swing in the spring.

PAT was established in October 2005 to operate on a fixed route, according to Transit Manager Monica Musick. She said the service averaged 25 passengers per day at that time, but “continued to grow and grow to the point” annual ridership was almost 150,000 at the end of 2018.

Musick attributed PAT’s growth to the fact it deviated away from the fixed route and became “more like a taxi service. Everyone was calling in and everyone was being picked up at their door.”

At the request of town council, PAT returned to a fixed route in September. Musick said a consulting firm hired to help get the service back on a fixed route determined two fixed routes with two designated transfer points were needed, with two buses serving one route and three serving the other.

Passengers were waiting “well over an hour” to be picked up before returning to fixed routes, according to Musick. Now, waits average 30 to 40 minutes.

Musick said PAT staff anticipated a reduction in ridership with the change to a fixed route and that has occurred. Now, they are looking at ways to increase ridership again and help citizens understand how the fixed routes work.

Already, four more stops are being added: at Pulaski County Library, the old Martin’s Pharmacy on Main Street, Heritage Park on Dora Highway, and at Kwik Shop on Randolph Avenue.

According to Musick, PAT is requesting $620,548 from U.S. Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) for its 2019-20 fiscal year. She says Pulaski and Pulaski County contributions will remain level at $70,000 and $62,000 respectively.

Any additional funds obtained through fundraisers or other sources are applied to the town’s match.

PAT will learn in June what funding DRPT approved.

Asked whether the fixed route will reduce expenses, Musick said it will help with gasoline costs, but overall it will essentially be the same because they still have the same number of drivers and vehicles — “they’re just not accumulating extra miles from all of the pick ups.”

Penn noted some senior citizens in north Pulaski are no longer able to get rides from PAT due to the new routes. He said it seems “a ton of buses are running over each other” in the area along Route 99, but if you get on the outskirts of town a bus can’t be found.

Musick said staff is logging those calls from senior citizens to see how PAT can accommodate them. In the spring the consultants could use that information to give directions on how to get to those outlying areas.

Utt suggested those riders may qualify for the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) due to their ages or health.

Musick said there is a two-step process for those who cannot make it to PAT stops. The passenger requests an application and fills out one part of it and their doctor fills out the other. If they are ADA qualified PAT can pick them up at their location rather than a stop.

She agreed with Penn that the process of being qualified takes 21 days at present. However, she added, “we’re trying to hurry it along by faxing the application to the doctor instead of mailing it.”

As for the number of buses along the Route 99 corridor, Musick said the two routes start at opposite ends of town and work their way to the center, so at times they are going to pass each other.

Penn recalled a recent incident in which an approximately 80-year-old man was dropped off at Walgreens to visit with his wife, who was in Pulaski Health and Rehab. He said the man wanted to visit her on her birthday and went to Food City to get a cake and ice cream.

However, as the man attempted to cross Route 11 to the rehab, he fell and had to be transported there by a deputy. Penn said the ice cream had melted and the man was “all tore up” by then. The man visited for about a half-hour before walking back to Walgreens to meet the bus because he was afraid of not getting back home.

Musick was aware of the situation and noted she was out of town the week it happened. However, she said accommodations have been made to address that situation through ADA. Although there is not a set stop at the rehab, she said, the bus is still going there.

Councilman Joseph Goodman said PAT should make it a point to have stops at or very close by areas seniors are likely to visit, including the hospital.

Utt and Musick said the consultants determined stops based on the top 10 stops on PAT’s daily dispatch logs.

Goodman said going by numbers isn’t always the best way to do things. “We really don’t want seniors, or anyone, trying to walk across Route 11,” he noted.

Mayor David Clark pointed out there is a stop at the hospital. He said PAT is working on a way to fix the problem Penn recounted.

“I’d like to fund it, but it bothers me we pay that kind of money and the service is that poor. I think it’s awful,” Penn said.

Utt said once PAT irons out issues arising from the route change council hopefully won’t be talking about such situations next year.

Goodman’s motion to continue level funding passed 6-1, with Penn voting “no.”

January 4, 2019.

